A Wollongong woman, and onetime refuge, has offered a unique insight into what many have viewed as a traumatic chapter in Australia's history: the Vietnam War.
On April 25 this year, along with her community, she'll commemorate and give thanks to those who lost their lives during the war and those who returned with emotional scars.
Teresa Tran was just a baby when her father fought alongside the Australians In the '60s and '70s in a bid for the freedom of the country's people.
But she empathised with some people's perception that the efforts were "for nothing", as the communists soon talk over regardless of "peace" been declared in 1975.
"The American Army offered [my father] to go to America under the humanitarian status, but he said 'no ... peace has finally come over. I'm here with my family, I can rebuild my life'," Teresa said.
"It was the biggest mistake in his life."
Her father was captured and sent to a concentration camp for seven years in persecution of his freedom fighting.
Upon release in 1982, Teresa and her family made many attempts to flee as they feared for their lives due to "oppression and persecution" by the new government regime.
One brother was put in prison for trying to leave, as too was she at the age of 14. Her family became separated and escaped at different times, while many friends and family never made it - like her dear uncle.
She said of the two million Vietnamese that tried to flee on tiny boats or cross the border only half made it to safety, many sadly ended up at the "bottom of the sea" shipwrecked, ravaged by pirates or captured. For a lot that did they were left mentally scarred and broken.
Regardless, Teresa said she and her people were "forever grateful" for the sacrifices Australians made during the Vietnam war and felt "indebted" to them for generations to come.
Her family's journey to Australia was "painful and tragic" but she was thankful for the small period of peace her country welcomed, helped by Australian soldiers - whether they wanted to be there or were conscripted.
Teresa is now the President of the Vietnam Community in Wollongong, and will help lead a service commemorating 50 years since the official end of the war this Anzac Day at 11am.
"The monument in MacCabe Park is a friendship monument not about the war," she said of the memorial.
"It's a friendship that we can celebrate every year between Australia and Vietnam."
Many veterans returned home to a hostile reception, and the war remains a source of pain and division for many Australians today, but Teresa will always be thankful for the sacrifices from a country who stood with them in solidarity.
"We have a debt to the Vietnam veterans and that we want to say 'thank you from the bottom of our hearts and we are forever grateful'."
More than 100 veterans and people from the Vietnamese community are expected at the ceremony, which will include a traditional incense ceremony to pay respect to the fallen and wreath laying.
Light lunch will be served after the service, courtesy by the Vietnamese Community in Wollongong.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
