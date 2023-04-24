Under the Retail Trading Act 2008, some days of the year are considered 'restricted' trading days with many businesses unable to open on these days unless they have obtained an exemption - Anzac Day is one of them where businesses cannot trade before 1pm.
The laws intend to strike a balance between the rights of workers to spend time off with their friends or families on public holidays, the opportunity for retail workers to earn additional income and the expectations of the public, according to NSW Fair Trading.
Under the Retail Trading Act 2008 many businesses cannot open on a 'restricted' trading day unless they have obtained an exemption from NSW Fair Trading and are allowed to operate. Some businesses, including chemists, fruit and vegetable shops, petrol stations and small shops are allowed to open on these days.
