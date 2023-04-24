Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

What time shops open around the Illawarra and beyond on ANZAC Day 2023

April 24 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Under the Retail Trading Act 2008, some days of the year are considered 'restricted' trading days with many businesses unable to open on these days unless they have obtained an exemption - Anzac Day is one of them where businesses cannot trade before 1pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.