Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Dragons spine ready to fire in Anzac Day clash: Griffin

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated April 24 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Griffin says he couldn't have asked any more of Tyrell Sloan this season. Picture by Adam McLean
Anthony Griffin says he couldn't have asked any more of Tyrell Sloan this season. Picture by Adam McLean

It's been hit and miss so far this season but Dragons coach Anthony Griffin is confident his spine is not far off clicking heading into Tuesday's Anzac Day showdown with the Roosters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.