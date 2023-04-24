Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Red-hot Shellharbour start 2023 Women's Premier League on the right foot

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated April 24 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rilee Wagner proved the match-winner for Shellharbour in their first Women's Premier League game on Sunday. Picture by Adam McLean
Rilee Wagner proved the match-winner for Shellharbour in their first Women's Premier League game on Sunday. Picture by Adam McLean

Shellharbour hope to continue building in confidence after recording a first-up victory in the new Women's Premier League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.