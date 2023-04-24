Shellharbour hope to continue building in confidence after recording a first-up victory in the new Women's Premier League.
Harbour put down an early marker in the inaugural competition - which launched on Sunday - by claiming a 4-0 win over Thirroul at Myimbarr Park.
Rilee Wagner set the tone early for Shellharbour, scoring a brace inside the opening 25 minutes. Wagner's teammate Maggie Page also scored 10 minutes out from halftime to give the hosts 3-0 lead at the break.
Nikola Wilson then found the back of the net eight minutes into the second stanza to round out the victory.
Shellharbour coach Ron Fogarty said it was the perfect way for his club to kick off their campaign.
"We had a win in all three (women's) grades. The pre-season was obviously long, but it's nice to see that the hard work has started to pay off. It was also nice to see some of the younger girls coming through the junior club being essentially promoted to the Premier League," Fogarty said.
"The girls have had a good start with the trials, pre-season and then the Sapphire Cup, so I think they're building something special.
"Thirroul were a very young side, mixed with some veteran players. As their level of fitness expands, I think they'll also go well in the competition."
The result meant Shellharbour were the six-team league's inaugural winners, after Albion Park and Woonona played out a 1-1 stalemate on Sunday. Nikita Woods got the Sharks off to a flyer, scoring in the 22nd minute, before Camille Augunstyn equalised in the lead-up to halftime.
Recent Julie Porter Cup champions University of Wollongong and Bulli will then meet on Monday night.
"The league has been a long time coming, and Football South Coast and the clubs in the Illawarra have done a good thing getting behind it," Fogarty said.
"I think Sunday showed a testament that the six teams are ready to showcase their skills and show that they're some of the best in the area."
The concept for a Women's Premier League was first floated by FSC to local clubs last December and received positive feedback.
The league was given the green light in February and the structure is similar to the men's premiership, with each participating club agreeing to field sides in first grade, second grade and youth grade.
At the time of its launch, Bulli defender Claire Falls told the Mercury that the new competition was "fantastic" for the Illawarra.
"It's definitely very exciting to see. I know Sydney has a comp like this - which is great - but it's good to have it locally now," she said.
"It all means that girls in the Illawarra a proper pathway program to go through, rather than not having anywhere to go after doing the junior grades."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
