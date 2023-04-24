The Port Kembla Festival livened up the steel town on Saturday with free live music, light installations, food and fun.
The festival of light and sound played out across seven different venues and included two dozen artists.
Wentworth Street venues taking part in the event included the Servo, Iron Yampi, vintage motorcycle stores, barbershops, Port Newsagency, laneways and outdoor gardens.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
