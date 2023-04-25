Two talented young Illawarra rugby players are one step closer to realising their dream after being included in a Junior Wallabies squad.
Ollie McRea and Jackson Ropata are part of a 41-man squad in Canberra participating in a 10-day training camp at the AIS which started on Monday, April 23.
Ther squad is preparing for the U20 World Championships, with the Wallabies to face Fiji, Ireland and England in the pool stage of the Championship, which kicks off on June 24 in South Africa.
Cameron McRea said his son Ollie, who played most of his junior rugby at the Tech-Waratahs, had worked extremely hard over the years for this opportunity.
"I remember when Ollie missed out on NSW Country selection in the U14s he resolved then that he would work even harder to make sure he didn't miss out on future representative teams," McRea said.
"He was upset that he missed out on making the team but then he set about making himself a better player. He was 14 but he would wake up at 5am every morning and run five miles. He would then go to the gym.
'His mother and myself are very proud of him. Ollie is a very humble person, he lets his actions do the talking.
"He believes in the old adage, the harder you work the luckier you get."
The career of the 18-year-old lock McRea was boosted when the youngster earned a scholarship to The Scots College in Sydney.
Nowadays he plays his club rugby with Eastern Suburbs in Sydney.
"The path Ollie has taken has definitely been the right move for him. But in saying that he has worked really hard to get this opportunity," McRea said.
"It was evident as early as 14-15 that he was determined to succeed in rugby. Everything he has done since has helped him get to this point."
Junior Wallabies coach Nathan Grey said the camp was part of his preparations, which are headlined by two fixtures against New Zealand on May 28 and June 3, followed by a hit-out against an Australian Barbarians side on June 14.
"With club seasons kicking off over the last few weeks, it's been great to see the players performing well and putting their hands up for selection," Grey said in a statement.
"This camp is an important stepping stone in the team's development, where we'll build on the work done at our first camp in February.
"The excitement is definitely growing as we look ahead to our three warm-up games and beyond that, challenging for the title in South Africa."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
