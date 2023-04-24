The cavalry can't return quick enough for the Stingrays after the Illawarra side slumped to their third successive defeat on Sunday.
The Stingrays were rocked by a first-half hat-trick by Talia Kapetanellis as University recorded a convincing 5-2 victory at Sydney University Football Ground. The result sees the Rays drop to 13th place on the NPL NSW Women's ladder.
However, it's not all doom and gloom for Illawarra, with top-flight players like Danika Matos and Chloe Middleton available to return in the coming weeks, following Sunday's A-League Women's grand final.
"The biggest thing is we're playing the younger girls, who are probably reserve-grade status at the moment. They're good girls and they try hard, but they're not quite ready," Stingrays head coach Steve Gordon said.
"But we should start getting girls coming back now, starting this week with Aimee Hall back into goalkeeper, and Japanese player Sakura and Philippines international Sarina Bolden should get cleared to play (soon). And in the weeks after that, (Sheridan) Gallagher, Matos and Middleton will come back in, as well as Meg Roden from Canberra.
"In the next few weeks, that first-grade line-up will change quite a bit."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.