Warilla duo scoop gold at surf lifesaving nationals

Beating the best surf lifesavers in Australia requires lots of talent, hard work and dedication.
The best teams in Australia also spend years training together to ensure they're in sink when the going gets tough.
Warilla Barrack Point SLSC duo Bailey Krestevski and Jayden Beaumont have talent to burn and train extremely hard.
But unlike other champions in their sport, the duo are a relatively new team, which makes their recent success at the Australian Surf Lifesaving Championships in Perth that much more special.
The duo, who only had two training sessions together before the championships late last month, upset many more fancied teams to win gold in the u19 Board Rescue event at Scarborough Beach.
"I can't even believe it, honestly. I don't know how it happened, I have to go and watch it again but far out, it was tough," Bailey said immediately after the race.
It was indeed a great effort from the Warilla Barrack Point SLSC pair, who were in fifth-spot in the final before finding an extra gear to beat their more fancied opponents.
"It was tough coming up against Northcliffe, luckily we got that wave and beat them up the beach," Bailey said.
"We are such a close group. The club has so much history, we've got some big names to keep up to but to come away with the win today was pretty special."
Their coach Kirk Allan praised the duo's impressive performance.
"Jayden is only 15 and the two of them have only trained as a team for a short time but they were very good at the nationals. It was a great performance, they should be really proud of themselves," he said.
"They got the better of some big Queensland clubs, it was a great performance, especially considering they are such a new team and Jayden was competing two years up.
"It's a big accolade for the club. Their performance stands alongside some of the club's greats in Ali Day and Ben Carberry.
"This result is the latest in a number of really good results we've had recently and shows we are building something really strong at the club."
The club's success at the nationals came just weeks before Warilla Brrack Point SLSC were locked in to host the NSW SLSC Country Championships in 2024 and 2025.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
