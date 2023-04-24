Sydney FC had to do it the hard way, but they deserve their spot in Sunday's A-League Women's grand final.
The sky blues obviously weren't the first team to qualify, and had to take on Victory in the preliminary final. But Sydney got there with a 1-0 win, and will face Western United in the decider.
United are in their first year in the competition, so it's a huge achievement to make the grand final. But for Sydney, sometimes not having a week off the week before a grand final can also be beneficial.
Playing in Sydney and not having the week off might give them a slight edge, but Western have shown that they can compete with the best.
No matter what happens, it will be great to have a local flavour in the decider, with Mackenzie Hawkesby and the Dos Santos sisters representing the sky blues.
It's always nice for us to have local flavour in the competition, and it's even better when they suit up in grand finals. So I'm sure the local region will be cheering on the girls.
