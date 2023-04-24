The day Barry Humphries was centre stage at Kembla Grange

Barry Humphries has entertained, celebrities, royalty and audiences worldwide as Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson.
But there was a day where he stood centre stage for a 'unique' experience as a winner at Kembla Grange.
Humphries, who passed away at the age of 89 at the weekend, had bought into a share of a horse called Dante Rossetti, then trained by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott.
At his second career start in 2017, the Sebring colt bolted clear for a two-length triumph over 1400m.
"It's a unique feeling," Humphries told the Mercury at the time.
"It's my first horse and it's very, very nice indeed."
The victory provided just as much buzz for jockey Blake Spriggs, who led all the way.
"It's not often that you get to ride for an Australian Icon," the Group 1 winning jockey said.
"I have ridden for the Sheikh and my biggest owner is Paul Fudge, who is a very good business man in this country.
"But to ride for someone who has been an icon ever since I was a kid in Barry Humphries. That was very exciting. To see the smile on his face and how happy he was to have a winner here at Kembla.
"He has obviously been very successful all over the world and to see him with a smile on his face like that shows what racing is all about."
However, the horse never realised his potential, finishing with four wins from 30 career starts, the other three coming at Gosford and on the Gold Coast.
The family of Melbourne-born comedy legend Barry Humphries is in discussions with the Victorian government about the possibility of a state funeral.
Humphries died on Saturday at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney following complications from hip surgery stemming from a fall earlier this year.
Creative Industries Minister Steve Dimopoulos said talks are under way with the entertainer's loved ones about the best ways to honour his legacy.
A range of options are on the table including a state funeral.
"The primary mover of these things is the family because it's their gift effectively to decide in conversation with government," Mr Dimopoulos said on Sunday.
Premier Daniel Andrews said Humphries would live on through his iconic writing and larger-than-life characters, particularly Dame Edna Everage who put the Melbourne suburb of Moonee Ponds on the map.
"But at the end of the day, he was a boy from Kew with big dreams. And he achieved them," he posted on Twitter. with AAP
