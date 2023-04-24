A woman whose husband was involved in a frightening hit-and-run in Shellharbour on Monday morning is pleading for anyone who can help identify the culprit.
Cheryl Steaid said her 60-year-old husband was lucky to escape serious injury after his black Lancer almost flipped while heading north on the Princes Highway about 5.40am.
Greenwell Point mechanic Russell Steaid was on his way to work in Cringila when he was struck at 100km/h by a white truck just before the overhead bridge near the new Shellharbour train station.
Mrs Steaid said the truck had been trying to overtake him and clipped the rear of his car as the driver changed lanes, spinning it around.
"Then the truck hit the front of his car because my husband's car ended up in front of the truck at that stage," she said.
After it spun out, the truck rammed into the side of the car twice, almost flipping it onto its roof.
"My husband, all he could sort of see was that it was a white Pantech truck with a grey or greenish cab, but obviously everything happened really quickly and by the time he looked for a number plate the truck was too far away," she said.
"How someone could leave the scene of such an accident without checking for injuries makes me furious."
As the truck kept on going, a shaken Mr Steaid gathered most of the wreckage from the road, before slowly driving the mangled car to his daughter's house in Warilla.
There, the mechanic was able to tape up the plastics and straighten the wheels enough to slowly get the car home to the Shoalhaven.
A NSW Police spokesman confirmed they were investigating an alleged fail-to-stop collision at Shellharbour on Monday morning.
Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident - or any available mobile phone or dashcam footage - to contact Lake Illawarra Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Mrs Steaid believed the truck driver had to know they were involved in an accident and that other drivers on the road would have seen something, though no-one stopped.
"They might not have been close enough to see the number plate, but there's no way they couldn't have seen [the crash]," she said.
There were other possible witnesses travelling on the other side of the barrier.
Mrs Steaid said the truck would have also sustained damages in the crash and she's hoping it belongs to a company that will ask questions.
"If someone can identify the truck, we'd be really grateful," she said.
