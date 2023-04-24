Illawarra Mercury
Rodney Briffa charged with stealing petrol, police pursuit

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 24 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 12:15pm
Rodney Briffa sits outside Wollongong police station where he allegedly revved his car before driving the wrong way down a one-way street.
Rodney Briffa sits outside Wollongong police station where he allegedly revved his car before driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

A Unanderra man who "didn't know what was happening" when he revved his car outside Wollongong police station before allegedly leading police on an 18km pursuit has been granted bail.

