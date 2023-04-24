A Unanderra man who "didn't know what was happening" when he revved his car outside Wollongong police station before allegedly leading police on an 18km pursuit has been granted bail.
Rodney Briffa, 48, was charged with dishonestly obtaining property by deception, engaging in a police pursuit, possessing stolen goods, and having a knife in a public place.
At 6.44am on Sunday morning, Briffa was allegedly driving his unregistered white Holden Commodore where he filled up with $50 worth of petrol at the Fairy Meadow BP.
Police allege Briffa left without paying before he pulled up in a police parking spot outside Wollongong police station on Market Street at 7.05am.
There, Briffa revved his vehicle loudly and spoke to police, before doing a U-turn and driving north, the wrong way down the one-way street.
Briffa then went back onto the right side of the road on Market Street heading towards Keira street.
Police issued Briffa a fine for his driving.
A short time later, police spotted Briffa heading south on the Princes Highway in Unanderra and urged him to pull over, however he allegedly indicated to police he was not going to stop.
Police then turned on their lights and siren and began the pursuit.
Briffa continued heading south with the police behind and although sticking to the speed limit allegedly did not make any indication he was ready to stop. At a red light, police pulled up next to Briffa who said "I"m not stopping," before shaking his head and waving his arms, according to police.
Continuing south towards Yallah, police laid road spikes across the highway, however documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court state Briffa dodged them.
Police again laid spikes at Albion Park Rail, where they burst Briffa's tyres. Briffa continued driving before being accompanied by police to Lake Illawarra police station where he was arrested.
At the police station, Briffa was tested for alcohol, returning a negative result, before he was tested for methamphetamines where he allegedly returned a positive result. These results are part of a separate investigation.
Police also searched Briffa's car where they allegedly found a 30cm black hunting-style knife and a 20cm knife with black electrical tape around the handle. Briffa told police he "liked to cut grass with them", according to court documents.
Police also allegedly found 164 grams of uncut opals, bags, phones and identity cards belonging to other people in Briffa's car.
Briffa spoke with a lawyer and proclaimed his innocence, telling police he had done nothing wrong and that he had "24 hours to pay for the fuel", according to court documents.
In Wollongong Local Court on Monday, Briffa's lawyer Olivia Slade applied for bail, proposing that her client be restricted from driving and to see a GP upon his release.
Police Prosecutor Sergeant Kylie Talty opposed bail, highlighting Briffa's criminal history, including community correction orders that had only just expired, and concerns that he could further endanger the community.
Magistrate Robert Rabbidge noted Briffa's history was not one of violence, and released him on bail, requiring him to live at his Unanderra address, see a GP and not get behind the wheel of a car.
Briffa will return to Wollongong Local Court in May.
