Corrimal coke works development to keep plenty of trees

More than 100 trees will be removed from the Corrimal coke works site, according to a development application lodged with Wollongong City Council.
The same application states that three times that number will be retained on the site.
The application is the latest in a long series developer Legacy will need to lodge before even getting to the stage of building the first apartment.
Legacy expects to lodge a further five applications for on-site work - including the reuse of heritage buildings and landscape work - before any application to build.
The current application looks to carry out tree removal and earthworks on what is dubbed "stage one" of the project, near the Railway Street frontage of the site.
The application identified 130 trees that will need to be removed to allow any future building work to take place.
Some of those have to be removed because their root system would be damaged during the earthworks phase of the application.
More than 330 trees are identified as those to be retained, the bulk of those are around the perimeter of the site.
"Trees to be removed are generally urban native/exotic species planted or grown in an opportunistic manner," the application stated.
An arborist report recommends tree replacement for those removed take place at some stage during the development.
"Based upon the tree loss at the front of the site, and the impact of screening and streetscape, compensatory planting is recommended to be included within the landscape plan," the report stated.
"The number of trees required shall be determined based on the 'gaps' that form from the consent offered for tree removal."
The development application is on public exhibition until May 5.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
