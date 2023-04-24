Two-up, Gallipoli and the 'fair go': why illegal gambling is at the heart of the Anzac myth

Two-up was always illegal, because the game is an unregulated form of gambling (although from the 1980s it became legal in most Australian states on Anzac Day). But in spite of the illegality, it was widely regarded as the fairest of gambling games, and at the time of the First World War the verbal command for the coins to be spun was not "come in spinner" (as it is now) but "fair go". Indeed, the important Australian concept of the "fair go" was in part cemented by its role in the game.