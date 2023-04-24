A Wollongong magistrate has said courts should not be "held hostage" by alleged victims of domestic violence who do not show up to court as four charges were withdrawn against a Warrawong man.
Zejadin Ganiji was on bail after police brought four charges relating to a domestic violence incident in July last year.
Ganiji was alleged to have dismantled the phones of two children and punched through glass windows at a woman's home just after 2am.
After hearing noises in her bathroom, the children's mother asked Ganiji what he was doing.
Police alleged Ganiji claimed the woman had arranged for the phones to be intercepted by police.
The two began to struggle for the phones, waking the children, before the woman was able to get the phone off Ganiji after which he fled.
A short time later, police alleged, Ganiji returned to the house and knocked on the door, claiming to be a police officer.
Looking through the spyhole the woman saw it was Ganiji and told him to go away.
Ganiji then allegedly went around to the back of the house and tried to enter via the back door. Unsuccessful, Ganiji then punched a large glass window, smashing it, court documents state.
Ganiji was arrested by police in a van parked at the back of the address later that morning.
A hearing date was set for December last year, however the woman was unable to attend due to being in hospital. The hearing was delayed until Monday, when the woman was also unable to attend. Police cited a language barrier as part of the difficulties with getting the woman to court.
Magistrate Robert Rabbidge said the court could not "be held hostage to complainants".
"Plenty of time has been given for this person to turn up to court and be prepared for today," he said.
"The community go to enormous efforts to assist alleged victims of domestic violence, [and] many choose not to comply with laws and not to comply with subpoenas."
Having pleaded not guilty, Mr Rabbidge said Ganiji was entitled to the presumption of innocence and to have his matter heard in a timely manner.
"It is entirely up to police to get witnesses to court, if witnesses are not here, we should not be surprised that the matter proceeds [as it does] today," Mr Rabbidge said.
Police withdrew the four charges and the matter was dismissed.
