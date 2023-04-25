It's getting to the pointy end of the Australia Cup preliminary rounds as Wollongong Olympic and Helensburgh prepare to do battle in the all Illawarra Premier League affair.
A win for either side will see them come a step closer to their dream of taking on A-League or NPL opposition on the national stage - as we saw with Wollongong United in 2022.
The Thistle have bossed their way through their first three matches, beating fellow IPL club Tarrawanna (6-3), Normanhurst (6-3) and Como Jannali (8-2). Whilst you could argue that the Blueys have been their toughest test so far, the manner of their victories - as well as still being unbeaten seven games into the domestic competition - shows they are no easy-beats.
Whilst for Olympic you need say no more. A star studded lineup full of experience has progressed past Doyalson-Wyee (forfeit), Ourimbah (3-0) and Bankstown (2-0).
In the IPL, the two sides have already played each other in a 2-2 draw. Olympic's Rick Goodchild rescued a point for Matt Bailey's team with a 90th minute equaliser.
Speaking to the Mercury, Olympic coach Bailey said the side were gunning to win another game in the Cup and move forward in their goal of progressing far in the competition.
"It's really good to get another game in to build our momentum," he said.
"I think it's something [making the Australia Cup round of 32] that would be good for the profile of the club and football in this country, to get some decent NSW opposition or ultimately a national competition team.
Despite dreaming of drawing an A-League team down the track, Bailey said he and his side would not be taking Andrew Paine's unbeaten Thistle team lightly.
"They haven't been beaten in the league this season which is quite a significant milestone after coming up from the District League." he added.
"In the game we played they showed a good brand of football which is a credit to Andy and the club there. But I think we look at focusing on our game and I think if we execute the way we have in the last couple of weeks, it really puts us in good stead to get the result we're after."
Olympic and Helensburgh will play at Ian McLennan Park on Wednesday evening. Kickoff 8pm.
There will be a three other Illawarra teams also in action on Wednesday, with the Flame away to Randwick, Cringila hosting Western Rage at Crehan Park and Bulli taking on Phoenix FC at Balls Paddock.
In a major blockbuster next Tuesday (May 2), District League high-flyers Shellharbour will face NPL1's Sutherland. Rod Williams' men will be looking to cause another upset after they previously knocked out last year's round of 32 finalists United in the third round of this season's tournament.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
