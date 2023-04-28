Illawarra Mercury
The 2023 Narooma Oyster Festival to be held from May 5-7

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
April 29 2023 - 7:00am
Head to Narooma in May for the Oyster Festival for a long weekend of festivities. Picture supplied
Head to Narooma in May for the Oyster Festival for a long weekend of festivities. Picture supplied

A Yuin native food exploration will be one of the highlights of the 16th Narooma Oyster Festival to be held from May 5-7.

