BlueScope's brainpower can do it: Letters, April 25, 2023

I have paraphrased part of a speech from John F Kennedy made in the early 1960s in relation to landing a person on the moon. Marl Vassella, John Bevan (MD), Tania Archibald, John Nowlan need to push the decarbonisation of steel, with this in mind: "We choose to decarbonise the Australian steel industry in this and subsequent decades and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard, because that will serve to organise the best of our energies and skills because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept and we are not willing to postpone and one which we intend to win."