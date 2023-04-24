Illawarra Mercury
BlueScope's brainpower can do it: Letters, April 25, 2023

Updated April 24 2023 - 7:32pm, first published 2:43pm
It was good to see NSW Premier Minns visiting the Port Kembla Steelworks, early in his tenure, (Connor Pearce, 'Steel push in Minns tour', Illawarra Mercury April 22, 2023). It is an imperative that the steelworks be successful in decarbonising the steel industry.

