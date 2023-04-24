BlueScope's brainpower can do it: Letters, April 25, 2023

It was good to see NSW Premier Minns visiting the Port Kembla Steelworks, early in his tenure, (Connor Pearce, 'Steel push in Minns tour', Illawarra Mercury April 22, 2023). It is an imperative that the steelworks be successful in decarbonising the steel industry.
It is so important that Port Kembla steelworks solves the problem of decarbonising the steel industry, that if it does not, BlueScope will potentially lose its franchise and the Illawarra will lose the steelmaking industry, green steel will be the desired product.
I have paraphrased part of a speech from John F Kennedy made in the early 1960s in relation to landing a person on the moon. Marl Vassella, John Bevan (MD), Tania Archibald, John Nowlan need to push the decarbonisation of steel, with this in mind: "We choose to decarbonise the Australian steel industry in this and subsequent decades and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard, because that will serve to organise the best of our energies and skills because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept and we are not willing to postpone and one which we intend to win."
Now BlueScope needs to get together the best thermodynamicists, metallurgists, chemists, engineers and brainpower and solve it!
Peter Corkish, Wollongong
Most people will be unaware it is illegal to blow lawn clippings onto the road.
With those annoyingly loud leaf blowers becoming more common, I see more grass on the road. This is a danger to motorcyclists, especially on bends and corners as it can lead to a loss of traction.
Sadly, Wollongong City Council gardeners are just as guilty as you or your neighbour.
Over the decades I have lost friends who crashed on diesel, a load of newspapers (dropped from a lorry), lawn clippings, cow manure as well as assorted animal collisions. Please do not blow lawn clippings onto the road. As a retired senior motorcycle instructor and tester I always pointed out to my students to beware of flying stones from lawn mowers and whipper snippers plus the clippings from leaf blowers. How would you feel if you were responsible for the death of an innocent person?
Alyn Vincent, Thirroul
Thank you for your excellent editorial on fuel efficiency standards ('Snoozing at the wheel on emissions,' April 24, 2023). It's incredibly disappointing that the previous government brought our car manufacturing industry to a standstill, when we are so well-placed to manufacture electric vehicles in Australia. As for fuel efficiency, they chose the reverse gear.
Thankfully the current Labor government is introducing an Electric Vehicle Strategy.
Anne O'Hara, Canberra
