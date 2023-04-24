Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Gareth Ward pushes for nuclear subs base at Port Kembla

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated April 24 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 2:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A nuclear submarine base at Port Kembla is a brilliant idea, reckons Kiama MP Gareth Ward.
A nuclear submarine base at Port Kembla is a brilliant idea, reckons Kiama MP Gareth Ward.

Port Kembla isn't even in his electorate but Kiama MP Gareth Ward wants nuclear subs based there.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.