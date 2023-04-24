Gareth Ward pushes for nuclear subs base at Port Kembla

Port Kembla isn't even in his electorate but Kiama MP Gareth Ward wants nuclear subs based there.
The publicly-released version of the Federal Government's Defence Strategic Review - which came out on Monday - does not contain any mention of Port Kembla, though it does recommend a base be established on the east coast.
When the new parliament sits for the first time, Mr Ward plans to call on the Minns Labor government to support that base being in Port Kembla.
Mr Ward's electorate includes HMAS Albatross at Nowra and felt there was economic benefit from housing a military asset.
"Locating our next generation submarines at Port Kembla is an incredible opportunity for jobs and investment in our region," Mr Ward said.
"I've seen what defence jobs can do for my own electorate and, given our existing local defence installations, we should be seeking to leverage every opportunity to pursue Port Kembla as the home for the Australian submarine fleet.
"I am deeply disappointed with the attitude of local Labor MPs that seem to be more concerned with the views of the union movement rather than backing our region, embracing economic opportunities, and supporting our nation's strategic defence interests."
He also questioned those who felt a base in the Illawarra would place a target on the region's back.
"I've been disappointed to hear comments that a base at Port Kembla could make our region a target," Mr Ward said.
"As a local Member who already has defence installations in our electorate, I can assure these critics that our defence personnel don't make us a target - they make us proud."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
