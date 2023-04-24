The CEO of Bellambi work belt manufacturer Buckaroo said solar power will have to be part of most businesses of his ilk, and that is why he is embracing a new scheme to run the factory on solar power and provide scholarships for the next generation of renewable energy workers.
Buckaroo will be the guinea pig for Orange is the New Black star Yael Stone's climate venture Hi Neighbour and CEO Dan Burns said making the switch to solar was already on the cards.
"I think solar is going to have to form part of most businesses in the future, with rising electricity costs, and the next step after that will be some type of battery system to make us 100 per cent renewable," he said the day after Hi Neighbour launched.
Hi Neighbour will provide a loan to Buckaroo to install a 100mW solar system on its roof. The repayments on this loan will go into a scholarship fund that will subsidise the training of electricians to work on renewable energy projects such as large-scale rooftop solar.
Ms Stone said she hopes this "systems thinking" approach will lead to a revolution and enable former coal workers and those in carbon-exposed industries to transition to new jobs in the renewable energy industry such as wind farm technicians or solar power installers.
This vision depends upon businesses like Buckaroo signing up to be part of the scheme, something that Mr Burns said was part of the business's commitment to the community.
"The business looked at moving to Albury-Wodonga about five years ago, but realised the skilled workers weren't in that area," he said.
"We're making sure that we're investing locally, and putting some of our energy back into the community, training young people and making sure that we are doing our best for the environment at the same time."
Some work will need to be done to retrofit the warehouse that Buckaroo operates out of to support a solar array on the roof, as well as aligning the peaks of production with when there is the most energy from the solar panels, but Buckaroo is not the only major electricity consumer in the Illawarra to have found that it makes sense to go green.
Last year, Flagstaff Group installed solar panels to defray the rising electricity costs that were hitting its commercial laundry and food preparation business. Mr Burns said by taking the power into their own hands, the business could invest more locally.
"It allows us to recoup that money and we end up spending it back in the local region, rather than offshoring to electricity providers."
As a business with its roots in serving the coal miners and steelworkers of the Illawarra with reliable and hardy tool belts, Mr Burns said future wearers of the company's belts remained here in the Illawarra, even if the work they were doing had changed.
"Traditionally we work with the steel industry, coal mining industry as much as carpentry and [construction], so we see there's a natural adaptation to renewables, whether it's solar arrays or wind farms offshore," he said.
"Mobile phones are getting bigger, the trusty tape measures are starting to transition to laser measures and they are a different holder on the belt. We're completely understanding these new tools to be on the forefront and be seen as the industry leader in tool belts."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.