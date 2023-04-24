Two men were hospitalised after a daylight brawl in Mangerton on Monday afternoon, according to police.
Emergency services were called to an area near the public housing units Myuna Way about 1.30pm following reports of a brawl.
Officers attached to Wollongong Police District responded and were told the incident had occurred between six people.
Two men were found at the scene with serious injuries.
NSW Ambulance said two patients were taken to hospital, with one male in his 30s suffering a critical stab wound. The other man had a shoulder and facial injury.
One man - believed to be in his 30s - was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and conveyed to hospital in a serious condition.
Another man - believed to be in his 20s - was taken to hospital in a serious condition.
Police established a crime scene, with the street taped off near Johanson Crescent.
An investigation is underway, with a number of police units attending the scene after the incident.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.