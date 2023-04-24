Two men seriously injured in six-person Mangerton brawl: police

Two men were hospitalised after a brawl in Mangerton on Monday afternoon where at least one man was stabbed, according to police.
Emergency services were called to an area near the public housing units at Myuna Way about 1.30pm after reports of a brawl.
Officers attached to Wollongong Police District responded and were told the incident had occurred between six people.
Two men were found at the scene with serious injuries.
NSW Ambulance said the two patients were taken to hospital, with one, a male in his 30s suffering a critical stab wound. The other man had a shoulder and facial injury, the spokesperson said..
Residents in the surrounding suburban streets said they had heard there was a stabbing, however the events leading up the the brawl were unclear.
One witness said two women had wrapped the critically injured man's arm to stop bleeding before an ambulance arrived.
That man - believed to be the older of the two - was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Wollongong Hospital in a serious condition, police said.
The other - believed to be in his 20s - also was taken to Wollongong hospital and was reportedly in a serious condition.
Police established a crime scene in the early afternoon, with the street taped off near Johanson Crescent.
An investigation is underway, with a number of police units attending the scene after the incident.
Police have asked anyone with information about the incident can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
