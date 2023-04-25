Illawarra Mercury
Rugby Australia refs to wear First Nations jerseys for first time

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated April 25 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 10:10am
Illawarra rugby ref Tyson McEvoy, Rugby Australia head of inclusion Amy Perrett and Uncle Kevin Butler.
For the first time ever Rugby Australia referees will wear special indigenous jerseys thanks in large part to Illawarra duo Tyson McEvoy and Uncle Kevin Butler.

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

