Dapto man's plans for $1 million Lotto win

A Dapto dad will pocket a cool $1 million after winning the Lotto last week.
The man said he was at home on Thursday night when he decided to check the numbers online.
He said his "jaw just fell open" as he compared the winning numbers with his own, while his wife refused to believe it was true at first.
The man held the only division-one winning entry nationally in Monday & Wednesday Lotto draw 4279 and took home a prize of $1 million.
The family man said the money would go straight to his family.
"I'd love to make my kids' lives a bit easier," he said.
"I won't retire yet; I enjoy working too much, but life is going to be a little easier from now on.
The man's winning 24 QuickPick entry was purchased at Dapto Newsagency.
Last month, the same newsagency sold a $1 million-winning ticket to a Dapto spouse, whose partner won another $1 million at nearby newsXpress Dapto with the same numbers.
You can read their story here.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.