Stirring comeback falls short for Dragons in Anzac Day heartbreaker

Even for one of the most storied fixtures on the rugby league calendar, Tuesday's Anzac Day clash between the Dragons and Roosters was something else.
Seemingly dead and buried trailing 26-12 with little more than 30 minutes to play, the Dragons produced a three-try blitz in the space of eight minutes to put the match on a knife edge at 26 apiece.
When Victor Radley was sin-binned moments later, it was the Roosters who seemed no chance of holding on before Luke Keary punched his ticket into Anzac Day folklore with a match-winning one-pointer seven minutes from time for a 27-26 win.
Prior to that, Tyrell Sloan looked the likely hero after laying on a try, scoring another, and having a hand in a third in a rear-guard action that appeared to have ignited his side's season.
He also went within millimetres of a go-ahead four-pointer with 14 minutes left when he toed a Talatau Amone grubber into the Roosters in-goal only to lose a race with the dead-ball line.
It proved as close as the Dragons got, the Roosters good enough to hold on, but patchy enough to ensure a few more headaches for coach Trent Robinson.
Robinson's call to drop young half Sam Walker dominated discussion in the lead-up, but the 20-year-old would have done little to halt the Dragons second-half surge that saw them cannon through the Roosters left edge at will.
It saw rejuvenated veteran Tautau Moga finish with a hat-trick, though a shoulder injury forced him from the field before fulltime in a continuation of the rotten injury luck that has plagued his career.
The edge also claimed another big scalp in Roosters winger Daniel Tupou, who appeared to tear a hamstring in failed pursuit of Sloan midway through the second half.
Both Keary and replacement five-eighth Joey Manu finished with tries, but the jury remains out on them as a pairing.
Given the ease with which the Dragons cut a swathe through his side's left edge, Robinson's focus will no doubt be on the defensive side of the ball in the wash-up.
For all the drama, the Dragons weren't a whole lot better in the first half.
With Joseph Suaalii stepping into the goal kicking duties in place of Walker, his side did all they could to make his day breezy, their first three tries coming directly through the Dragons middle.
James Tedesco grabbed the first after a break from Egan Butcher in the mid-field, but the tries that followed to Radley and Keary in the space of eight minutes midway through the first half were all too easy.
The wheels looked to have really come off for the Dragons when Butcher crossed minutes later, only to be denied after the bunker found Brandon Smith had offloaded from the ground in the lead-up.
The brief interlude of Manu's try five minutes into the second stanza aside, it proved the major turning point as the Dragons went four tries to one from that moment, only to be outdone by a single point at fulltime.
It hardly seems fair given his side's performance, but another loss will only add to the pressure on coach Anthony Griffin given the ship on his future seems to have already sailed according to most reports.
Still, a win on the biggest of regular season days would have been sweet for a man who's known only ruthless scrutiny since stepping into the coaching hot seat in Wollongong.
"I was really proud of the performance," Griffin said.
"The courage they showed and the commitment they showed, there were no losers in that department. It's just a cruel game at the moment for us with struggling to close games out when we get in a position to.
"Early in the game they blew us away and got their points too easily. To our credit we never gave in, we came back, we had the game by the scruff of the neck, and we just didn't earn the right to have any field position in that last 15 minutes.
"That period when they had 12 men, I think we had one good ball set where Sloan nearly scored, and then we spent the rest of the game down our end of the field.
"[We were] six tries to five [up], enormous courage, it's heartbreaking, obviously, but it is what it is, we've just got to get better and keep moving."
Whether the heartbreaking defeat can still be the catalyst that turns their season around remains to be seen, but the revered fixture has proven a false dawn on more than a few occasions for the Red V.
The Dragons have won just four of their last 20 games against the Roosters, all of them in the traditional Anzac Day clash. They won the corresponding clash last year and were still playing dead rubbers with a month to go in the regular season.
If history's any guide, they could still be in for a touch-up when they meet the Roosters again in a month's time given they've lost their past seven non-Anzac Day games by combined margin of more than a hundred points.
For his part, Griffin's confident the performance can be the one that rights the ship, albeit with a fair dose of heartbreak.
"I think the bright spark and the hope is, we were down 26-12, the Roosters were right on top we found a way to get back in the game, and nearly win the game," he said.
"We've got a lot of natural talent there, we've just got to learn how to close the game out or to take a game into the bottom end of the 80 minutes and not give the opposition anything they haven't earned.
"That's the tough lesson we learned tonight. We've just got to stare that in the face and get better. When we do, we're going to win a lot of games."
More than anything else, the performance of Sloan on what was the biggest stage he's experienced in his young career was the biggest silver lining for the Red V faithful.
"I thought he was outstanding," Griffin said.
"He turned the game at different times for us and he saved a try on that left corner in the second half, which was a great save for him to get there and bat that dead.
"The biggest thing is his [try] saves. He saves us a lot of times with his scramble and he's learned how to be a pretty good defensive fullback already.
"He's progressing really well. He's just a bit older and once they get a little bit of confidence and he feels like he belongs at that level, the natural talent that you see is coming out more and more."
The Roosters crossed first when Radley put Butcher into the clear with a neat tip-on on halfway, with Tedesco backing up to post the first points under the posts. Suaalii converted for 6-0 after as many minutes.
It took the Dragons 11 minutes to answer with the help of Keary, who was pinged for obstructing the defence when Tedesco broke clear on a kick return.
The visitors took advantage through Moga after a Hunt out-ball put Suli into space close to the Roosters line. Lomax converted from the sideline, but the deadlock lasted barely four minutes with Jared Waerea-Hargreaves putting Radley over under the black dot with a tip-on from close range.
Suaalii converted and added a penalty goal next time up the park after Hunt clipped Butcher high, giving the hosts an eight-point cushion.
It was all too easy when Keary got in on the act from 10 metres out, breezing through some flimsy on-line Dragons defence for his side's third try - again under the posts.
Suaalii looked to have his toughest goal-kicking assignment of the afternoon when Butcher crossed to the left of the posts minutes later, only for the bunker to find Smith had offloaded from the ground in the lead-up.
It proved a crucial reprieve, with the Dragons hitting back through Jack Bird from the ensuing penalty after the Roosters failed to defuse a bomb from Hunt. Lomax converted to cut the margin back to eight at the break.
The Roosters struck first after the resumption through Manu, who finished off a slick exchange of passing on his side's left flank. It was his toughest assignment of the afternoon, but Suaalii made light work of the extras, the lead ballooning to 14 with more than 30 minutes to play.
It looked as if the tide had turned before Sloan created something from nothing down his side's right flank, shrugging off tackles from Keary and Suaalii to send Moga away down the chalk for his second. Lomax nailed his second sideline-conversion of the game to draw back within eight.
It proved key, with the Dragons catching the Roosters left edge napping again in the very next set, Sloan again creating space and backing up through the middle to score under the posts.
It put the game back on a knife edge, and cost the Roosters Tupou to a hamstring injury in failed pursuit of Sloan.
With Tupou forced off, the Dragons went back to the same well for Moga's hat-trick on their next trip up the ground, the veteran producing an acrobatic finish to lock the scores at 26 apiece. Lomax couldn't add the extras, hooking his attempted conversion left to prolong the deadlock.
Radley was binned for his shot on Michael Molo with 16 minutes to go and Sloan went desperately close to putting his side in front moments later, toeing an Amone grubber into the Roosters in-goal only to lose a race with the dead-ball line.
Down a man, Keary stepped up to sneak through a one-pointer at the first opportunity, with Radley back on the park in the ensuing set.
The Dragons pressed hard for a Hail Mary but, cruelly, the final raid slipped through the fingers of rookie forward Toby Couchman in what proved the final possession of the match.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
