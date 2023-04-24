Surprising surge in BlueScope's bottom line is on the way

Bluescope is now expecting to make more money than the steelmaker expected - hundreds of millions more.
Earlier this year, BlueScope said it was expecting to see before-tax earnings for the second half of the coming financial year land somewhere between $480 million to $550 million.
That forecasting has now been revised upwards by around 45 per cent - the steelmaker now figures it will bring in between $700 to $770 million.
The good change in fortunes is largely due to North Star, the US mini-mill, where a bigger result than from the first half of the financial year is expected.
That's due to a rise in predicted hot rolled coil prices and better than expected steel spreads - which is the difference between the cost of raw materials and the finished product.
Locally, the Australian Steel Products division is contributing, thanks to selling prices stronger than previously expected.
"The improved outlook for 2H FY2023 is pleasing and a credit to the ongoing focus and dedication of our people and the loyalty of our customers," CEO Mark Vassella said.
"Whilst we have been able to benefit from improved prices and spreads, particularly in the US, the improved outlook also demonstrates the strength and resilience of operating a diverse portfolio of high-quality assets."
The steelmaker's other segments are expected to perform in line with guidance provided at BlueScope's release of the results in February this year.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
