Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Surprising surge in BlueScope's bottom line is on the way

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated April 25 2023 - 11:38am, first published 9:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BlueScope is expecting forthcoming earnings to be even bigger than what they predicted just two months ago. Picture by Anna Warr
BlueScope is expecting forthcoming earnings to be even bigger than what they predicted just two months ago. Picture by Anna Warr

Bluescope is now expecting to make more money than the steelmaker expected - hundreds of millions more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.