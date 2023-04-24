A ute driver ran over a boy near Nowra yesterday without stopping, leaving the boy with serious injuries that required him to be flown to hospital.
Police are appealing for information after the incident, which occurred about 6.30pm on Monday.
Officers from the South Coast police district were told a 12-year-old boy was lying on McKay Street with his bicycle at about 6.30pm when a car driving east drove over him and failed to stop.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene and helped the boy, before paramedics took him to Albion Park where he was airlifted to a Sydney hospital.
The boy suffered serious injuries including fractures to the leg, pelvis and chest.
Police officers from the Southern Crash Investigation Unit are leading the investigation.
Reports describe the car as an older model light-coloured dual-cab utility with no canopy.
Investigators are looking into how the boy came to be lying on the road as he was seen riding along the road a short time before he was injured.
Anyone who has information about what happened or has dashcam footage that could assist should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
