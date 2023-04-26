Harry Ludman came second in the U-19 ITT and third in the road race for the same age bracket. It was a successful weekend for the I'Ons boys, with Harry finishing second in the U-19 ITT and third in the road race, Tom finished second in the U-17 ITT and second in the road race, Charles finished third in the U-17 ITT and Hugo also finished second in the U-15 ITT.