The club's coordinator has commenced the cross country with two relatively easy runs. The first one will be held on Puckeys Run, Fairy Meadow on May 7. This is a great run into North Beach and back, and you can choose either the 2.5km run or double back and run the 5km. The second course is another that is quite easy to walk, job or run, on May 21 meeting at Wollongong's Johanson Park. This course will be also 2.5km or 5km.

