The summer season has now been completed for Illawarra Blue Stars with the major meets finishing, with the University Games being the final track and field event.
There have been some amazing athletic feats on the track during the season, none better than at the Australian Open and Junior Championships.
The club's own major meet of the season, the Illawarra Track Challenge was also one of best meets.
IBS members have shown also great spirit and determination, and representing the state in the major Australian titles, in U/17s, U/18s, U/20s and open is an example our how IBS athletes have excelled. Their masters have also shone at state and national titles.
But winter is coming and it's time to be prepared. The club will conduct its winter cross country titles and, this year, IBS has some outstanding courses on offer. It is open to anyone and ideal for fitness, preparing for summer season, or for cross country runners in general.
The club's coordinator has commenced the cross country with two relatively easy runs. The first one will be held on Puckeys Run, Fairy Meadow on May 7. This is a great run into North Beach and back, and you can choose either the 2.5km run or double back and run the 5km. The second course is another that is quite easy to walk, job or run, on May 21 meeting at Wollongong's Johanson Park. This course will be also 2.5km or 5km.
Please note the club won't have cross country on May 14 due to Mother's Day.
Members will then be off to the track for the first round of the club's winter series. To be conducted at the Kerryn McCann Athletics Centre on May 28, there will be a sprint, middle distance, jump and throw and is open, again, to any athlete of any age.
The winter series in conducted every fourth Sunday of each month, in May, June, July and August.
The club will then go back to cross country on June 4 for a run that will test you ou at Camden's William Howe Regional Park. Once again, the runs will be 2.5km and 5km.
Meanwhile, all registered members who intend to compete in ANSW meets are reminded they must be registered to compete, and check ANSW websites for all details of meets coming up.
Now the final summer meets are completed, it is time for IBS' important annual awards and presentation evening. To be conducted at Dapto Leagues Club on May 27, members and supporters are urged to attend. This year will see the first receivers of the Loomes Family Foundation Fund honours, with successful members to be rewarded on the evening. Officials also will be rewarded under this fund.
The club's special awards are close, as are the divisional and overall points score. The evening will also see the club's state reps being acknowledged.
