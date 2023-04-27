The famous and unfinished 'Minnamurra Mansion' is back on the market

One of the region's most recognisable properties is for sale again.
The abandoned 'Minnamurra Mansion', located in Dunmore, went on the market last October with a price guide of $6 million.
The property, featuring six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, is a large run-down and unfinished two-storey building located at 71 Fig Hill Lane.
The property was withdrawn from sale early this year. However, it's now returned to the market, with new selling agents, and a price guide of $6 million to $6.6 million.
The 39.44-hectare property contains an extensive frontage to the Minnamurra River.
This one-of-a-kind property is also this week's featured House of the Week.
Also at the high-end of the market, a $3.6 million-plus sale is the latest transaction to take place in a popular Shellharbour street.
The four-bedroom home at 59 Wollongong Street, Shellharbour sold last week. CoreLogic records show it sold for $3,620,000.
We look at why this street is continuing to attract such high-profile sales.
Meanwhile, the Scouts recently sold a property at Gwynneville, formerly home to a Scout Hall, after it had been in their ownership since the 1950s.
According to CoreLogic records, the 1852 square metre site at 41 Foley Street sold for $2,860,000.
The property was previously passed in at auction last September.
The hall was demolished last year, leaving the block of land owned by the Scouts Association.
He told me, "I'm interested, but I hate auctions, I'm not coming".
A non-registered buyer who admitted to not being a fan of auctions has snapped up a Mount Warrigal home within moments of it being passed in.
The buyer had been sitting in the auction room watching proceedings unfold, and then negotiated the sale price immediately afterwards.
For this week's Under the Hammer, the selling agent gave us the lowdown on the sale.
From commuter suburbs to family-friendly locations and popular beachside spots, a new report has identified the type of home buyers that are most active in various locations throughout the Illawarra.
The new report is from property valuation and advisory company Herron Todd White.
The report investigated the Illawarra region from north to south, identifying what type of home buyers are most active in each market.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.