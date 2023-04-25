A balaclava-clad man accused of robbing a Mangerton resident at screwdriver-point ended up with serious injuries after witnesses chased him down, a court has heard.
Baulkham Hills man Denny Williams appeared in Wollongong Local Court looking a little worse for wear on Tuesday following his arrest the day prior.
The 29-year-old stood up in the police holding cells to show the registrar his bandaged up arms and multiple facial lacerations.
He is yet to enter a formal plea to robbery while armed with an offensive weapon.
Emergency services were called to an area near the public housing units at Myuna Way about 1.35pm on Monday following reports a brawl between about six people had erupted.
The court heard in the lead up to the street fight, Williams allegedly knocked at the front door of a property and entered with another male, wearing balaclavas to conceal their identity.
It is alleged Williams demanded money from the occupants and pointed a Flathead screwdriver about five to 10 centimetres away from a man's eye.
The pair allegedly made another demand for money before grabbing a handbag and coins on a coffee table and running outside, splitting off in different directions.
The court heard Williams was chased and restrained to the ground and taken to hospital in a serious condition shortly after.
He sustained a dislocated right shoulder, a broken left hand, and was seen in court with a bandaged forehead and eye.
Another man, aged 31, who was also allegedly involved in the street melee remains in a critical condition in Wollongong Hospital after being stabbed in the arm - which Williams has not been charged in relation to.
Officers established a crime scene on Monday with an investigation continuing.
In court, police prosecutor Sergeant Kylie Talty argued the case against Williams was strong as he made partial admissions to officers, saying it was his "idea to go there and get on ... but then it turned to sh--".
Sgt Talty pointed to Williams' prior convictions for larceny, shoplifting and break and enter offences.
Defence lawyer Emel Ozer argued there was a need for Williams to be at liberty given the extent of his injuries.
Ms Ozer added her client hadn't been in trouble since 2019 and was doing well until a recent relapse into using the drug ice.
She noted the alleged victims of the armed robbery were not injured during the ordeal.
However Registrar Tina McKenna denied Williams' release due to the likelihood of full-time custody if he were to be convicted.
The matter was adjourned to Wednesday.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.