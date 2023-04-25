Illawarra women are missing out on their right to build a retirement nest egg, with local women $23.7 million short in super contributions.
Analysis of ATO data by Industry Super Australia has found 18,800 women in the Illawarra were underpaid $1,226 in super on average.
"Super theft is denying nearly 20,000 women in the Illawarra the chance to save for a financially secure future and can wipe as much as 10 per cent from the final nest egg of some local women," ISA advocacy director Georgia Brumby said.
The umbrella organisation for industry super funds is calling on the government to make changes at next fortnight's federal budget to ensure more workers don't miss out on the super they are owed.
Across the Illawarra, 45,000 workers lost $1900 in 2019-2020 on average. In total, workers have missed out on $86 million in retirement savings.
Assistant Treasurer and Whitlam MP Stephen Jones said the $4 billion that Australian workers miss out on annually in super is unacceptable.
"That's $4 billion that should be going into the retirement savings of workers. It's bad for them, but it also means that the businesses that are doing the wrong thing have got an unfair advantage over businesses that are doing the right thing."
Missing out on payments while they are working means workers don't have the benefit of compounding interest to grow their savings for retirement, Ms Brumby said.
"Missing out on nearly $90 million in super that they've earned is a crushing financial blow for the Illawarra's workers," she said.
The solution to this is reversing a 1990s law which allows employers to pay super quarterly, rather than with each pay. This leads to misalignment between the super amount published on a payslip and when it is deposited into a worker's account, ISA says.
"Aligning payment of super and wages is the right thing to do by workers, boosts government revenue, lifts investment returns and puts all employers on a level playing field," Ms Brumby said.
The more frequent payment of super also avoids companies building up liabilities that they are unable to pay.
"Aligning payment of super and wages is the right thing to do by workers, boosts government revenue, lifts investment returns and puts all employers on a level playing field," Ms Brumby said.
A recent Senate inquiry recommended the government criminalise wage theft, including unpaid superannuation. Although completed before the last election, the Albanese Labor government responded to the report and has committed to implementing this recommendation as well as setting targets for the ATO to recover unpaid super.
The ATO was lashed by the Auditor-General in 2022 for not doing enough to recoup unpaid super, with the government watchdog finding the tax office was only partly effective in addressing superannuation non-compliance by employers.
The ATO committed to increasing its powers to enforce the repayment of unpaid super.
Mr Jones said the government would have more to say on this in the forthcoming budget.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.