Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

The Debate: Should NRL be wary of Rugby Australia player raids?

Joshua Bartlett
Agron Latifi
By Joshua Bartlett, and Agron Latifi
April 25 2023 - 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Broncos prop Payne Haas is reportedly the latest NRL star to be targeted by Rugby Australia. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Broncos prop Payne Haas is reportedly the latest NRL star to be targeted by Rugby Australia. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports reporters JOSH BARTLETT and AGRON LATIFI discuss Rugby Australia's plans to raid NRL talent, and whether it's the right strategy for the sport moving forward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.