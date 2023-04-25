The Debate: Should NRL be wary of Rugby Australia player raids?

Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports reporters JOSH BARTLETT and AGRON LATIFI discuss Rugby Australia's plans to raid NRL talent, and whether it's the right strategy for the sport moving forward.
BARTLETT: Well, another week is upon us and talk continues to grow about Rugby Australia pilfering talent from their rival game, the NRL. RA has already sewn up Roosters teenager Joseph Suaali'i on a long-term deal, and reportedly now have Broncos superstar Payne Haas within their sights as they ramp up their preparations 2027 Rugby World Cup.
Suaali'i will reportedly collect a cool $4.8 million over three years in union, while there has been suggestions that Haas could earn up to $2 million a year in the code. It's understood that Haas is seriously weighing up the opportunity.
In response to all these raids by RA, Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys is reportedly looking in to offering NRL clubs up to $1 million in salary cap relief.
Agron, what do you make of this? Could you blame Haas for joining Suaali'i in union? And is this a bold strategy by RA, or does it reek of desperation?
LATIFI: Well Josh, I'd have to say I don't see anything wrong with Rugby Australia's strategy at all. They have pinpointed who and what they need to be successful at the upcoming World Cup and aggressively gone after their targets.
New Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has even talked openly of his desire to recruit Cameron Murray, with the Rabbitohs skipper not ruling out a move to rugby in the future.
I'm not surprised RA is keen on Haas, he has all the attributes to succeed in the game they play in heaven. And I wouldn't blame Haas if he decided to take the big bucks on offer.
Rugby types pilfering rugby league for players is nothing new.
A number of league superstars such as Sonny Bill Williams, Wendell Sailor, Lote Tuqiri and Mat Rogers have gone to rugby only to return to league.
So it's not surprising Suaali'i is going and others may follow. What is surprising is the reaction of Australian Ruby League chairman Peter V'landys and other bigwigs in the game.
Giving clubs up to $1 million in salary cap relief is a recipe for disaster.
I think the proposal is open to being abused by clubs who can say they need salary cap relief to stop a particular player or players from defecting to rugby.
What do you think Josh, what's the best way forward for both sides?
BARTLETT: First of all, I take a slightly different view, because I believe it shows a sense of desperation from Rugby Australia.
I understand that the publicity for the game by poaching the likes of Suaali'i and Haas would be unbeatable, but doesn't it also show that RA is struggling to produce top-line talent?
Your right, RA has gone back to the well in terms of poaching league talents, with the likes of Wendell Sailor and Matty Rogers crossing codes. However, union was in a much stronger place back then compared to now.
In fact, just look at the current two-time John Eales Medal winner - Marika Koroibete - who has been dominant for the Wallabies since jumping across from the Melbourne Storm. And as it currently stands, I would struggle to name five of Koroibete's Aussie teammates.
But, back to your question, I think it's smart for V'Landys to be on high alert and already looking into compensation. You never want to lose your top-line talent to a rival code, even though I believe NRL is in a much stronger position in Australia right now.
Salary cap compensation is a smart suggestion, though - as you say - it runs the risk of being exploited by NRL clubs. But that is a risk they may just have to live with.
Let's stick with the NRL theme, and another hot topic this week has been the hip-drop tackle. No one seems to have a clear definition of what a hip-drop tackle actually is, but we've seen countless players sinbinned and suspended for the "offence" in recent weeks.
Mate, where do you stand on the issue? Is the hip-drop tackle the latest blight on the game, following in the suit of the chicken wing and cannonball tackle? Or has it completely been blown out of proportion?
LATIFI: It's a tough one. The hip-drop tackle has the potential to seriously injure players so everything possible should be done to scrap it from the game.
The question I have is what constitutes a hip-drop tackle. There has definitely been some inconsistencies lately in terms of interpretation. In the Parramatta v Brisbane Broncos game in Darwin on Friday night there were three hip-drop tackles but only two players were penalised and sin-binned.
Payne Haas escaped punishment on the field but was subsequently punished by the judiciary for his tackle on Reagan Campbell-Gillard. The Eels prop is facing an extended stint on the sidelines after being the victim of an alleged hip-drop tackle.
Josh, a few issues aside, I must say action on the field this NRL season so far has been top notch. I'm sure as a Broncos fan you have enjoyed the season to date.
BARTLETT: It's been a great season so far, and not just because Brisbane sit on top of the ladder. I reckon the Dolphins have been a breath of fresh air in the NRL, and have helped spark an unpredictable nature to the competition.
Their win over the Titans on Sunday I think was a prime example of how you anything can happen this year. To fight back from 26-0 down inside 30 minutes was a terrific effort, and long may these unpredictable games continue. It's great for footy.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
