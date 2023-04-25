An Anzac Day of real significance

You would have to be pretty hard of heart not to be moved by the raw emotions on show in Wollongong - and across the nation - yesterday.
Be it returned servicemen and women, their families or people simply overwhelmed at the sheer enormity of conflict and its implications, Anzac Day is one of those days that can just hit you in the heart. If it's not The Last Post, it's the sight of the gnarled hands of veterans clinging on to walking aids struggling, stoically, to be involved.
But did you feel the gentle waft of change against your face this Anzac Day? The groundswell was noticeable, the generations preparing for an inevitable changing of the guard.
It was the belated public acknowledgement of the much-maligned Vietnam veterans that was the most significant moment of the day. They marched with the quiet dignity of those who have endured more than they ever expected.
The newest of generations, so fervently waving flags as they sat in Wollongong CBD gutters, may not ever understand just how poignant the moment was, but let's hope one day they will.
Keira MP Ryan Park, at Corrimal's dawn service, paid tribute to the Vietnam vets: "I thank all those who have and continue to serve our nation and convey my deepest gratitude and sympathies to the families of those who didn't return from the battlefield and for whom today can be one of mixed emotions."
So say all of us.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.