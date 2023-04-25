Illawarra Mercury
Loose Ends: Aitken family toast of the Cougars

By Mike Driscoll
April 26 2023 - 7:30am
Three generations of the Aitken family, Jacob, Gavin, Dean and Glenn play top grade pennants for Corrimal. Picture by Mike Driscoll
Four members of the Aitken family play together in Corrimal's top pennants side and are the first three generation family to feature at elite pennants level in Zone 16.

