Man allegedly threatened another at knife-point during Nowra break-in

A man accused of threatening to kill his friend at knife-point after breaking into his Nowra home at the weekend will remain behind bars.
Ryan Dunster faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday where his application for bail was denied.
He is yet to enter a formal plea aggravated break and enter and commit a serious indictable offence.
The court heard Dunster allegedly forced his way into a Nowra home by kicking in the front door and started yelling at a male occupant in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Police will allege there was another person with Dunster who stood in the doorway, as Dunster flipped a hallway stand before punching the alleged victim in the face.
Dunster allegedly followed the man into the kitchen where he continued to punch him in the head.
Police will allege Dunster then took a knife from the kitchen and held it to the alleged victim's cheek before telling him to get on the floor, kiss his feet and apologise.
The court heard the man put his hands up to defend himself, while Dunster allegedly continued his verbal tirade against the man and called him a "f---ing dog".
The man managed to force Dunster off balance, but Dunster then allegedly grabbed a meat cleaver and threatened to kill him.
Dunster is accused of slamming the meat cleaver into a drawer, before putting another smaller knife to the man's face, saying "I'll cut you up" before he fled the scene.
The man realised his wallet and keys were missing, and suffered a number of injuries as a result of the alleged attack, the court heard.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Kylie Talty argued the case against Dunster was strong as he made "some admissions" to his behaviour in a police interview.
Sgt Talty opposed Dunster's release, holding concerns for the alleged victim's protection. The court heard Dunster and the alleged victim were friends and had been together earlier that night.
Defence lawyer Claire Carpenter proposed a set of house arrest-style bail conditions Dunster could comply with at a Kanahooka address.
However Registrar Tina McKenna wasn't convinced the risks could be mitigated, labelling the allegations as serious and concerning.
"It appears some admissions were made ... and other witnesses were involved in the matter," Registrar McKenna said.
Bail was refused and Dunster will appear at Nowra Local Court on Wednesday.
