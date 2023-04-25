A Marshall Mount mother fears the lives of kids and animals will remain at risk if no action is taken on lowering the speed limit on an increasingly busy rural road.
Kayley Rees has raised alarm about the condition of Marshall Mount Road before, but it was a dramatic crash that ended about four metres from her twin daughters' bedroom at the weekend that caused her anxiety to resurface.
Mrs Rees awoke to a sound akin to "thunder" in the early hours of Sunday morning.
"I looked out the window and saw the ute on its last roll," she said. "I screamed out to my husband to wake him up."
She checked the CCTV at her home which captured the ute rolling about five times before it came to a stop outside her fence.
"I'm so glad we were all okay," Mrs Rees said.
Officers and paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after, with the driver miraculously escaping injury.
His licence was immediately suspended and he has since been charged with high-range drink driving.
"To see the way the car was, I can't believe he wasn't hurt," Mrs Rees said.
"There was debris for at least 60 metres up the road."
Mrs Rees said this marks the fourth crash in the last 12 months on the increasingly busy and narrow road - which stretches from Penrose in the north to Calderwood.
"Only a few months prior, two young guys were trying to do skids up the road from us and ended up in a back paddock ... they nearly hit three ponies," she said.
"Another young guy hit a power pole and we were without power for eight hours."
Mrs Rees is among a group of concerned residents calling for the speed limit to be lowered from 80km/h to 60km/h to ensure the safety of residents and animals.
"Changing it would make such a difference," she said.
"80km is just ridiculous. It's just such constant traffic all the time ... I can't believe it hasn't changed."
Marshall Mount farmer David Ball, who has lived in the area for 35 years, agreed the road needed attention.
He has watched the quiet stretch transform into a busy "speedway" in recent years due to increased housing in the area.
"It's kind of a scenic route between Calderwood and Macquarie Pass ... motorbike riders love it, they give it the gun," Mr Ball said.
Mr Ball believes traffic experts should become involved to recommend safer arrangements.
"In the meantime, people are going to have accidents," he said.
Marshall Mount Road is identified within Wollongong City Council's infrastructure plan which provided for a concept design to the road to be developed between 2021-22 and 2023-24.
The council was contacted for comment.
