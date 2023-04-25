Hundreds of northern Illawarra residents packed out the recently revived Coledale RSL Club on Anzac Day to play the game only made legal in NSW three days a year.
Coledale resident Amy McDonald said she planned to stick with tails for the entire day.
"Today's a tails day and so far it's working out, but I will sit and watch the spinner before I actually place my bet," she said.
Wombarra's Pete Brown, a volunteer at the club, said the two-up game was fun but also a time to reflect.
"It's all about, how did those guys find some solace and joy back in the day, when they actually had their lives on the line?" he said.
"Now we're here having fun, we're all great, it's a beautiful sunny day here in Coledale today, and we're having a few beers and playing two-up.
"But I think a lot of people still in the back of their minds remember what it was like for those guys."
As people placed their bets, enjoyed their food and chatted over a beer, a group of volunteers kept the day running smoothly.
More than 80 volunteers keep Coledale RSL Club running from Thursday to Sunday after its reopening on April 6.
The community fought to save the club after it was forced to close in December last year due to dwindling finances from trading loss as a result of the pandemic, weather events and declining popularity of RSL clubs.
The club sold half of its 12 pokie machines to fund the reopening.
"With the help of a very good board, we've been able to bring the club back to life and be ready for a day like today, which is the biggest day of the year, and it has been highly successful," said Greg Todd, secretary manager of Coledale RSL Club.
Around 300 to 400 people attended the breakfast at the RSL club after the Austinmer dawn service.
The renovated RSL has a new focus with the main room - a former pokies area - being transformed into a family space with board games, air hockey and foosball.
It's an atmosphere echoed in their Anzac Day commemoration, with young families enjoying a picnic on the grass just a small distance from the two-up game inside.
Russell Vale mum Michelle Wills brought her five-year-old daughter Molly to the club after hearing the question 'What is Anzac Day?' multiple times.
"I have little ones and they cannot comprehend at this age what it's all about," she said.
"So while the dawn service is so important, and it's very sombre as it should be, it's very overwhelming for my little one.
"When we come out here and we talk with friends and we're enjoying the sunshine and all the things that the Anzacs fought for, our freedom, they go 'okay, this makes sense'."
There's one exception to the move away from gambling of course - the traditional game of two-up.
"To me it's an Australian tradition," Mr Todd said.
"It's a very simple gambling game, it's straight up and down; it's either yes or no, heads or tails, that's it.
"It reduces the amount of arguments. It just means that it's done and dusted on the spot and you move on."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.