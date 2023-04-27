PROPERTY OF THE WEEK
BED 6 | BATH 9 | CAR 8
Offering extensive frontage to the beautiful Minnamurra River and capturing views to the ocean and mountains, this one-of-a-kind property presents a world of possibilities.
Greg Crumpton, sales executive at Stone Real Estate said, "This truly remarkable property is quietly nestled on a hilltop with incredible 360 degree views over the green rolling hills of Jamberoo, the Illawarra escarpment, Mystics Beach, the Minnamurra River and the township of Kiama.
"In all my years in the industry I have never entered such an incredible home of size and calibre. The interesting thing about this property is that it is also DA approved for a landmark 33 room eco resort featuring 20 hilltop lodges, a restaurant, bar, luxurious lounge area, resort pool, gym and rooftop terrace."
The unfinished mansion would have featured six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, over the two-storey building, but has sat incomplete since 2009. It is positioned on a spectacular 39.44 hectares (just under 100 acres). It had the potential to create a dream lifestyle and was designed with grand space and luxury.
"This really is an amazing property that offers two possibilities for the buyer to either bring the unfinished mansion to the glory it deserves or create a wonderful world of escape within the DA approved luxury eco resort," Mr Crumpton said.
"Sitting quietly, yet demanding respect, this property awaits the buyer who has the vision and ability to complete and bring either of the two magnificent concepts to life."
Located just under a two hour drive from Sydney this is a wonderful possibility to build a first class eco resort set in a picturesque location close to beaches, Shellharbour Marina, Kiama Harbour, green rolling hills, golf course and charming coastal towns.
Perched on a gentle hill with incredible views from every aspect and nestled in a natural setting in leafy surrounds bordering the unspoilt Minnamurra River, it is a stunning location that has to be seen to be truly appreciated.
Mr Crumpton said there had already been representatives from the resort industry making inquiries about the property and others looking to complete the unfinished mansion to reside in. They are confident of finding a buyer for what he described as "an awe inspiring property with captivating views".
*Some of the images are artist's impressions of the DA approved eco resort plans.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.