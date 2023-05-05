Fabric softener often leaves a coating on fabrics, reducing breathability and absorbency. Linen is known for its moisture-wicking abilities so dulling this natural talent is counterintuitive. On top of this, the coating left by fabric softener can reduce your linen's lifespan by breaking down the fabric over time. Overall, linen naturally gets softer with every wash, so there's no reason to potentially damage your fabric's natural abilities by adding a fabric softener.

