Latest Good Times Only venue The Iron Yampi opens in Port Kembla

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated April 25 2023 - 7:26pm, first published 5:00pm
Justine Parkinson, Ben Abraham and baby Rowan at newly opened Port Kembla nightspot The Iron Yampi. Picture by Anna Warr
Justine Parkinson, Ben Abraham and baby Rowan at newly opened Port Kembla nightspot The Iron Yampi. Picture by Anna Warr

With orange wine on the menu and VB by the can in the fridge, Port Kembla's newest night spot The Iron Yampi is celebrating the suburb's heritage while embracing newcomers to the Wentworth Street strip.

