Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Albion Park's Acromazing still soaring after winning Australia's Got Talen

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
May 1 2023 - 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been six months since the humble Acromazing from Albion Park won the hearts of the nation and $100,000 in prize money from appearing on Australia's Got Talent, but the acrobats continue to soar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.