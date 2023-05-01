It's been six months since the humble Acromazing from Albion Park won the hearts of the nation and $100,000 in prize money from appearing on Australia's Got Talent, but the acrobats continue to soar.
The acrobatic-style gymnasts are being booked for corporate gigs and public events while bringing home bags full of medals and trophies.
"It's still a little bit surreal," said head coach Kim Lacey. "We still sort of pinch ourselves every now and again."
Since the show aired last November, the team of tween and teen girls has been incredibly busy.
In March many in the group visited the state championships before jetting off to Las Vegas for the Acro Cup Invitational in April, with a small rest before representing NSW in the Nationals this May (the youngest being aged only 9).
"They came home with lots of medals and trophies," Kim said.
Four gold, four silver, one bronze, three in fourth place were handed out to their "trio" and "pairs" competitors in Vegas, and collectively they won a Level 10 Team trophy.
"Nine of the kids are hoping to make the world championships next year, so we're hoping to get to the Australian team," Kim said.
Despite their newfound fame, Acromazing has remained true to their roots, continuing to train and perform in their local community. They've also been working on new routines and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in acrobatics.
But what about the prize money?
Throughout Australia's Got Talent the "little tin shed" at Albion Park Showground was often referenced as the run-down acro facility was in need of repair while the roof height wasn't sufficient for their high-flying tricks.
Kim said the money is still in the bank waiting for all the upgrade plans to be approved, but she couldn't go past giving each of the gymnasts in the reality television squad a little piece of the pie for all their hard work.
"Our goal was to raise awareness, so everyone could see how amazing these kids are because they train 20 hours a week," she said.
"We're just happy if we can get a full floor into our gym [so students don't have to stop/start routines]."
Perhaps the most inspiring of all is the impact they've had on others since gaining television notoriety has been the numerous young people who have been inspired to come and join their school.
"We are bursting at the seams," Kim said, adding it has been a sigh of relief after the devastation the pandemic caused for their business.
Kim and her coaches have taken these young people under their wing, mentoring them and passing on their skills and passion for the art.
The next mission for Kim and the Acromazing students, is to help get acro gymnastics into the Olympics.
"We think it's the most beautiful gymnastic sport out of all of them."
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
