Moss Vale taxi driver accused of touching children granted bail

Moss Vale taxi driver Andrew William Hore facing five charges including sexually touching a child

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 26 2023 - 10:36am, first published 10:00am
A Moss Vale taxi driver accused of sexually touching two children while driving them to their destination has been granted bail.

