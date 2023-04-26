Moss Vale taxi driver accused of touching children granted bail

A Moss Vale taxi driver accused of sexually touching two children while driving them to their destination has been granted bail.
Andrew William Hore, 50, faced Wollongong Local Court from police holding cells on Tuesday.
He faces two counts of intentionally sexually touching a child between the ages of 10 and 16, two counts of intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm, and one count of possessing child abuse material.
He is yet to enter formal pleas.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Kylie Talty told the court Hore allegedly touched the children on the thigh while driving them in the taxi, causing them to feel "unsafe and uncomfortable".
Sgt Talty noted the alleged victims provided statements with clear disclosures. She opposed Hore's release, arguing a custodial sentence is possible due to the age of the children.
However defence lawyer Tracey Annan said the prosecution case could not be assessed as strong, given there was no brief from police.
Ms Annan added Hore has a very limited criminal history, with one unrelated offence 23 years ago. She proposed a set of strict bail conditions Hore could abide by.
Registrar Tina McKenna granted bail and prohibited Hore from being in the company of anyone under the age of 18, unless that child is accompanied by an adult.
He was ordered to live at a Moss Vale address and is prohibited from going near or contacting any alleged victim and prosecution witness.
Hore will next appear at Moss Vale Local Court on May 9.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
