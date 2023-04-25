Police want your help to find a man missing from the Wollongong area.
Drew Johnson, aged 27, was reported missing to Wollongong officers on Saturday however he has not been heard from since Sunday, April 16, 2023.
He was last seen at Maitland Hospital on Metford Road the day before.
Police have described Drew as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm, of medium build with brown eyes, short brown hair and a beard.
He lives in the Wollongong area but also frequents the Maitland area.
Anyone who may have information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Wollongong Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
