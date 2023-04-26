Illawarra Mercury
Josh Kerr confirmed to be heading to the Dolphins next season

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated April 26 2023 - 10:21am, first published 10:16am
Josh Kerr will not be a Dragon post 2023 as he will head up to Redcliffe. Picture by Adam McLean
Josh Kerr will not be a Dragon post 2023 as he will head up to Redcliffe. Picture by Adam McLean

Dragons player Josh Kerr will not be donning the 'Red-V' next season after it was confirmed the Queenslander will be heading to the Dolphins for the next two NRL camapigns.

