Dragons player Josh Kerr will not be donning the 'Red-V' next season after it was confirmed the Queenslander will be heading to the Dolphins for the next two NRL camapigns.
The news comes just a day after the side's narrow 27-26 Anzac Day loss to the Roosters - where Kerr played 21 minutes off the bench.
Dolphins' chief executive Terry Reader said the acquisition of Kerr was a great story for rugby league.
"Josh is a really important recruit for the Dolphins and a good story for the game in general," Reader said.
"Josh is an example of a good young Dolphins player that had to head to first Melbourne and then Sydney to make it in the NRL.
"Now he will be able to represent his junior club in the best rugby league competition in the world.
"In addition, he is a big and fast athletic forward with a point of difference who will add some size and balance to our pack.
"And there is no doubt with his local history that Josh will become an immediate fan favourite with the Dolphins."
More to come.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
