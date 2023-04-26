Max Feagai is set to play his first NRL game of 2023, after being named in the Dragons squad on Wednesday morning to face Canterbury this weekend.
Coach Anthony Griffin has recalled Feagai to replace the injured Tautau Moga, with the 22-year-old to line up on the opposite wing to his twin brother for Sunday's match at WIN Stadium.
Michael Molo has named to start up front, alongside Blake Lawrie, after being a late inclusion from the bench on Anzac Day against the Roosters.
Meanwhile, their opponents Bulldogs have made a huge call at the selection table, with Kyle Flanagan being dropped following the side's three losses on the trot. He is replaced by Josh Reynolds in the number six jersey, where the veteran will partner Matt Burton.
Dragons squad:
