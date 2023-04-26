Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den
Breaking

Max and Mat Feagai to reunite for St George Illawarra's clash with Bulldogs

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
April 26 2023 - 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max Feagai has been recalled by Dragons coach Anthony Griffin to face the Bulldogs at WIN Stadium on Sunday. Picture by Anna Warr
Max Feagai has been recalled by Dragons coach Anthony Griffin to face the Bulldogs at WIN Stadium on Sunday. Picture by Anna Warr

Max Feagai is set to play his first NRL game of 2023, after being named in the Dragons squad on Wednesday morning to face Canterbury this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.