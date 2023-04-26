Illawarra Mercury
All Illawarra election promises to be funded despite budget hole: treasurer

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
April 26 2023
NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey joined Wollongong MP and Planning Minister at the University of Wollongong's Innovation Campus. Picture by Mark Newsham.
NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey has made it clear there is no room for any extra Illawarra projects to be funded by the state, but says everything promised during the election campaign will be delivered.

