Illawarra Mercury
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Shouldn't take a death for action to be taken: Letters, Thursday, April 27, 2023

April 27 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steven Tougher. Picture supplied
Steven Tougher. Picture supplied

It takes a heartfelt plea from a devastated family whose son has been murdered to beg those in charge of ambulance, police, fire fighting and education to get off their brown nosing backsides and do something to protect their employees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.