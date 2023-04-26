Shouldn't take a death for action to be taken: Letters, Thursday, April 27, 2023

It takes a heartfelt plea from a devastated family whose son has been murdered to beg those in charge of ambulance, police, fire fighting and education to get off their brown nosing backsides and do something to protect their employees.
It would be a sensible idea for senior management in these publicly funded services to spend at least four weeks out of the office and back in the frontline each year to get an idea of what their hard working and dedicated workers are doing.
Too often it takes a major disaster and a groundswell of public opinion to get these people to act. The "one punch law" saw a decrease in public assaults. A "no knife carrying" law with automatic five year jail term might have saved Stephen Tougher's life. South Australia now has an automatic suspension of car licence if drugs are detected in your system whilst driving. Those who want to be anti social and put others at risk need to held responsible for their actions. Stephen Tougher's family deserve our utmost respect.
Tom Wren, Mangerton
Pope's cartoon published in the Mercury on April 18 perfectly captured Penny Wong's Press Club reply to Keating's who had criticised the acceptance of AUKUS. And that there was no threat of an attack from China. Wong avoided answering Keating's attack and defended AUKUS. Pope has Wong dancing around the issue in heavy boots with AUKUS on both of them. A reminder that the acceptance by Labor of this issue will not go away.
Reg Wilding, Wollongong
Trauma needs to be recognised
I was appalled to read an article : "Courts held in hostage" published on April 25. The magistrate has no understanding of the trauma suffered by women who have suffered domestic violence.
He stated that the court should not be held hostage to complainants. Words fail me. This person had language barriers and as a victim had no one to support her. How brave she was to make the complaint in the first place. Again male domination wins the day as the charges were withdrawn and a perpetrator gets away with it.
Alexandrina Williams, Berkeley
This country cannot be without a blast furnace and Bluescope is very aware of this. Making green steel is of course a fantastic goal for everyone, in the interim, Bluescope will produce their current products unimpeded. The " brain power" at the works will need to do their stuff, in the meantime, the AWU iron workers on the floor will continue to produce world class product that brings the profits that allow the company to explore new horizons.
Steve Lazarus, Unanderra
