A Horsley woman accused of stealing groceries while wearing a "puffy black wig" was allegedly caught on CCTV leaving the supermarket and taking off her disguise, a court has heard.
Barbara Brennan faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, charged with two counts each of shoplifting and entering a premises without a lawful excuse.
Tendered court documents revealed Brennan, 43, is banned from Dapto Mall until November this year due to previous stealing offences.
However police will allege Brennan ignored the ban and entered the shopping centre about 5pm on April 10, and took off with two bags full of groceries from Dapto Coles. She was recognised by staff who alerted police.
It's alleged she returned to Coles five days later on April 15 wearing a "puffy black wig" and spent 45 minutes filling a trolley to the brim.
A staff member called a manager as Brennan allegedly walked through the opening of a checkout without paying. She was directed to pay, however said she already had.
Defence lawyer Jack Murray indicated Brennan intends to defend the charges, saying there were issues with identifying her in Coles as the CCTV was low in quality.
However police prosecutor Sergeant Sean Thackray argued the case against Brennan was strong as higher quality CCTV provided by the mall's management clearly showed her leaving Coles, walking through the mall, then removing her wig outside in the car park.
"I'm afraid I tend to agree with Sergeant," Magistrate Claire Girotto said.
"(The footage) looks pretty strong. She's leaving Coles in the lift and the other footage follows her out where she's taking the wig off."
Sgt Thackray opposed Brennan's release, arguing this was the fifth time she had been charged with shoplifting since November last year.
Magistrate Girotto gave Brennan a final chance and granted her bail, warning that if she winds up before the court again, she won't be afforded the same leniency.
"You've got to understand you can't do this," Magistrate Girotto said.
Brennan was ordered to report to police daily. She will return to court next month.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
