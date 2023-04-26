Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Horsley's Barbara Brennan accused of disguising herself with wig in alleged grocery heist

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 26 2023 - 8:51pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barbara Brennan is accused of shoplifting from Dapto Mall, which she is banned from entering due to previous stealing offences. Picture from file.
Barbara Brennan is accused of shoplifting from Dapto Mall, which she is banned from entering due to previous stealing offences. Picture from file.

A Horsley woman accused of stealing groceries while wearing a "puffy black wig" was allegedly caught on CCTV leaving the supermarket and taking off her disguise, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.